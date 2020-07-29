Delta cleric who allegedly raped 19-yr-old granted bail

The Founder of Victory Revival Fasting & Prayer Ministry in Warri, Delta State, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, who allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl, has been granted bail.

A Delta State High Court II sitting in Warri which granted the bail had earlier given stringent bail conditions and the cleric has been in the custody of the Police “A” Division in Warri.

The High Court II, which was presided over by Hon. Justice A.O Akpovi, granted the cleric bail in Suit No:W/ 25SB/ 2020 on July 15.

The Court ordered that the cleric provide two sureties who would pay one million naira (N1,000,000.00) each in like sum as part of requirements for his bail.

The court stressed that one out of the two sureties must be an owner of a landed property within Delta South or Central Senatorial Districts while the other must be a Civil Servant above Level 12.

The court held that the bail conditions must be perfected before the Assistant Director of Court with Sureties swearing to Affidavit of means as well as providing three passport photographs each and a means of identification.

The court further held that the Applicant must sign an attendance Register before the ADC on the last working day of every month during the pendency of the information Filed in suit No W/28c/ 2020.

According to the Court, the Applicant shall not conduct any prayers for any female in his Office or any closed accommodation henceforth and can only conduct prayers in an open hall with a minimum of one female and one male present who must be adults.

The court warned that any breach of the order would lead to a revocation of the cleric’s bail.