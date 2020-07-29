Four policemen shot dead as armed robbers attack bullion van in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four policemen by suspected armed robbers at Ezzamgbo junction of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Maku, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Maku said that 12 persons comprising policemen and a commercial bank’s staff were escorting a bullion van from Enugu to Abakaliki and were ambushed by the robbers.

“The robbers shot at the escort vehicle when perhaps it became apparent that they could not divert the bullion van,” he said.

He said that four officers were killed while a policeman and the bank’s driver were wounded.

The commissioner said that the remaining six persons in the entourage escaped unhurt.

“No arrest has been made as the situation was still critical. We have to save the lives of the wounded persons but have also alerted other police commands across the country on the development.

“It is also gratifying that the robbers did not succeed in diverting the bullion van and we assure the public that all efforts would be made to arrest them,” he said.

DSP Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer, told NAN that the robbers apparently capitalised on the construction of a flyover at the Ezzamgbo junction by the Ebonyi State government to execute their dastardly act.

“The flow of traffic is greatly reduced at the junction due to the construction work and the robbers apparently felt they could strike there and escape.

“Information reaching us indicate that they retreated to an unknown hideout but we are on their trail,” she said.

