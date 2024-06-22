AKARA is a common delicacy in Nigerian homes. It is vegan, delicious, nutritious and fast to make.

Making akara is straight forward and easy it is even easier nowadays with the modern method of peeling beans with blender.

Once you have peeled beans, the other steps are quick and you can get your akara on the table in a few minutes.

Akara could be fried with palm oil or groundnut oil. The harder, lumpier akara fried with palm oil is called Kengbe in Yorubaland. Akara can be paired with many things e.g. bread, custard and pap (ogi).

It could be served as light food and it’s very rich in protein.

Ingredients

I cup of beans

Scotch bonnet pepper

Bell pepper

Onion

Vegetable or palmoil for frying

Seasoning

Salt to taste

How to prepare Akara

Blend your peeled beans, but do not make it watery. Pour your blended beans in a bowl, stir together well, make sure your oil is on fire and let it fry for about 8-10 minutes and then, pour your beans in the fried oil little by little till it turn brown. After 5 minutes, your akara is ready.

