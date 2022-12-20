Emir of Katsina praises Atiku as campaign records large turnout

The Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has praised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The emir disclosed this when he received the PDP presidential flag bearer in his palace when he paid a courtesy visit to him at the launching of his campaign in North-western part of the country.

“There is light, you may succeed in your bid to become the President.

“The country is full of problems; there is no security; no food for the common man; no this, no that, the no’s are uncountable,” emir said.

“No single day passes without having report of women being kidnapped or someone being killed by the terrorists in Katsina emirate”.

Abdulmumini Kabir Usman said they are praying in public and in private to have a leader who will solve these problems.

Earlier in his remark, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar condoled the Emir on the many people that have been killed in this mayhem and pledged the sum of N50 million as assistance to cater for the displaced people as a result of bandits attacks.

At the launching of his campaign, Atiku Abubakar told the gathering that if he succeeds, he will implement measures that will end terrorist activities in the country.

He also pledged to solve the constant blackout being experienced in the country.

He said he will solve the problem of power failure, noting that it will go a long way in solving the problem of joblessness which is aiding criminal activities.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said it’s a pity, the closure of important borders like that of Katsina which he said did not yield any fruit.

He, therefore, promised Katsina people and other border states that he will lift the ban on the border closure in order to facilitate legitimate trade and businesses with neighbouring countries.

Tribune Online observed that the launch of the PDP presidential campaign for the North West in Katsina attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

