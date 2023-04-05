Against the backdrop of the criticism greeting the 2023 polls, the Federal Government has said the immediate past elections are the least violent in the history of Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known in Washington DC during his interactions with some policy institutes in the US capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is in Washington to interact with international media and the policy institutes set up among others, to provide solutions to global challenges.

Among the Think tanks the minister engaged with on the just concluded 2023 polls were, Hudson Institute, The Atlantic Council and Wilson Institute.

Relying on the data released by a coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria, Mohammed said the reported death of between 13 and 28 people during the just concluded elections were the lowest since the 1964/65 elections.

Mohammed said during 1964/1965; no fewer than 200 deaths were recorded as a result of election violence.

He said the 1993 election recorded 100 casualties, the 1999 recorded 80 deaths, the 2003 polls recorded 100 deaths while 300 lives were lost during the 2007 election.

According to the minister, the 2011 elections recorded 800 casualties, the 2015 polls recorded 100 deaths, while 150 casualties were recorded during the 2019 polls.

The minister underscored the sacredness of life, stating that no election is worth the life of any Nigerian.

