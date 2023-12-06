DCSL Corporate Services Limited, a leading corporate service firm, is set to celebrate a decade of professional excellence and launch an innovative boardroom app – “The DCSL e-Connect App” 8th December 2023.

Mr Bisi Adeyemi, Managing Director of DCSL, reflected on the significant milestones achieved in the past decade and reiterates the Company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled professional services across its bouquet of offerings to diverse sectors of the economy.

“Our ten-year journey has been propelled by an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional professional service to a diverse range of corporate and individual clients across various business sectors.

“The introduction of the DCSL eConnect app marks a pivotal moment, as we embark on a new era of transformative possibilities, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and precision in communication and collaboration within the boardroom.

“This celebration marks not only a milestone in our journey but also a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the corporate services landscape.” he said.

The DCSL eConnect App is designed to elevate boardroom communication, collaboration and redefine efficiency. The innovative App will empower Boards and c-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, conduct polls and performance evaluation, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

The exclusive event will be graced by key stakeholders, clients, business leaders, and media partners.

