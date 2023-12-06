A former acting governor and Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdullahi Bello was the Secretary of the North-Central Parliamentarians Directorate of the APC-PCC 2023. In this interview, he talks about nation’s democratic practice since 1999, role of the opposition and other issues.

What is your position on the emergence of Ododo Ahmed Usman, as the APC governorship candidate and his eventual victory in the November 11 election?

Let me give gratitude to Allah Almighty. Ododo was an acceptable candidate to us and all my political friends across the State. Having presided over the legislative arm of government and briefly sat on the exalted seat as acting governor in the past in Kogi State, there are many who, in most cases, listen to my wise counsel on choice of direction in terms of election in our state. Don’t forget that on September 4, this year, I had earlier stated in my chat with the media, where I made it clear that, “Ododo is better by far,” among all the contenders for governorship position in our State, therefore, it didn’t come to me as a surprise that he won the November 11 election. Those who are not happy about the outcome of his victory may have reasons for feeling so. This is natural, but they should be reminded that the people and the state come first and that the constitution provides for steps to be taken if any citizen or associations and or groups feel unsatisfied with any matter that may arise as a result of our daily activities. Violence doesn’t solve problems, but will surely compound it and could also cause permanent damage to our already fragile situation in Kogi State. I am of the strongest opinion that people who are unsatisfied with the outcome of the election should exhibit highest level of tolerance, accommodation and exhaust the constitutional channel of expressing their perceived grievances if any. They should remember that we are one people under one God and within the confinement of our country and state, therefore, we should not pursue our misgivings with destructive intents.

A number of parties are challenging the outcome of the election, while tension subsists around the State. What do you make of this?

As I stated earlier, violence is an unnecessary and barbaric means of responding to any perceived disagreement among us and I appeal that we should not destroy our lives and property because of earthly pursuits. My admonition to all is that they should remember that many years ago, some people occupied the Lugard House to the detriment of others for many years. Other sets of people and leadership have replaced them today. This is the reality on the ground. Those who are currently on the losing side should learn from their mistakes, and those who are in power now should not forget that, others were there before them, and more importantly, that we have the Okuns, who are yet to occupy Lugard House. There are many lessons for all of us, so I don’t believe that violence is part of that lesson or the needed answer. We should eschew bitterness and support this young man, that is, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo with our prayers and suggestions on how to improve the lots of our people in Kogi State. Governance is a call for service and not for personal gains, and as such there are no reasons why we should perish our lives and property in pursuit of power.

On the national scene, how do you perceive the performance of the Tinubu government, so far?

President Tinubu got elected when our country was almost dead from the point of socioeconomic and political considerations. Our national circumstance was such that no part of our nation was not battling one peculiar crisis or the other. That was coupled with the intentionally anti-people naira designed policy and the fuel subsidy crisis. All these were booby traps left behind and put directly on the path of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. With all the hardship that his public policy position have shown so far, there are, of course, signs of recovery and greatness ahead. At least for the first time in our political history, we have two experienced individuals, that is, President Tinubu and Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who have got both executive and legislative backgrounds as our President and Vice-President respectively. I have absolute belief and trust in their capacity and capabilities, because to me they know the purpose of governance which is key.

Finally, I appeal to the President that the North-Central Geopolitical zone has been abandoned by way of appointment into strategic positions. Many of us who were punished for being Asiwaju’s men in our States are still endlessly waiting for recognition till date. If the president didn’t succeed during the APC presidential primary, he couldn’t have been president today, therefore those of us who worked day and night in our Wuse 2 office before the primary are no where among key appointments thus far. President Tinubu being a man of honor, I hope that very soon things will change positively across the Federation in-shaa Allah.

