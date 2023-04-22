Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has featured on the cover of American business magazine, Forbes and billed to headline it under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone.

The singer made this known in an instagram post on Saturday, where he appreciated the Forbes team.

“Emi n’ikan I be godfather oh! Thank you to the amazing @forbes team. Had fun doing this!

The magazine described the ‘Over Dem’ singer as a ‘Music Mogul’ and Afrobeats all star pioneering the new global sound.