The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the demise of a House member-elect for the 10th Assembly from Taraba, Hon. Isma’ila Yushau Maihanchi.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said he was shocked that Maihanci, who just got elected to represent the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives died at the young age of 37.

Describing the news of the demise of the member-elect as devastating and disheartening, Hon. Gbajabiamila said from the little that he was told about the late Maihanci, the Taraba politician was one Nigerian who was ready to serve his people diligently.

The Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late politician, the people and the government of Taraba State, especially his constituents at Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci and that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

