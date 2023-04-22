Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has lamented that recent sermons by some Islamic preachers have become issues of national discourse which have projected the State negatively.

He, therefore, promised that Government is doing everything possible to address the issue administratively and in accordance with the relevant laws of the land by giving all indicted parties fair hearing.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, warned Islamic Clergymen who are prone to making inciteful remarks using their pulpits to desist from testing the will of Government, stressing that even he, as the Governor, is not above Government and its laws.

The Governor sounded the warning on Saturday, when, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and other title holders of Bauchi Emirate Council paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House in Bauchi in a colourful procession.

The Governor said that he is in consultation with the state Chief Judge and Grand Khadi regarding the appropriate measures on how Government can approach cases of incitement by Islamic preachers.

He said that Government wants to do that, without stifling the fundamental human rights of parties involved in such cases, warning that those found guilty of breaching the relative peace the State is enjoying, will be dealt with decisively.

Bala Mohammed further said that Government cannot fold its arms and watch while a few individuals or groups try to stretch its will to the limit.

The Governor warned that nobody, no matter his status will be spared and allowed to cause disaffection among people of the state considering the efforts of his administration to build and promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He then urged traditional rulers to use their offices as fathers to talk to their subjects who are among the preachers on the need to stop such inciting preachings across the state.

Earlier in his address, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu commended the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on the visible development he has brought to the State in the last 4 years of his administration.

Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu who is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers further appealed for more infrastructural developments in communities in the suburbs and other underserved settlements within the State.





The Emir then prayed for peace, love and tranquility in Bauchi State and Nigeria assuring that the traditional rulers will continue to play positive roles in the scheme of things.

Highlights of the visit was the grand Durba mounted by the Emir, Emirate Council members, traditional title holders and hosts of other horse riders, amidst fanfare and pageantry, defying the sweltering heat.

