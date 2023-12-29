Nigerian music stars, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, and Olamide have all earned spots on the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama’s 2023 end-of-the-year favourite music playlist.

In his annual tradition, Obama took to his verified Facebook account on Friday to release the 28-track list, featuring songs from various genres and artists worldwide.

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, secured a place on the list with his Grammy Award-nominated track ‘Unavailable’, featuring Musa Keys. Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ on top of the World’, featuring British rapper, 21 Savage, also made the cut.

YBNL signee, Asake appeared on the list with his Olamide-assisted hit track, ‘Amapiano’, while Grammy Award winner Tems’ latest single, ‘Me & U,’ also earned a spot.

Captioning the post, Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favourite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

