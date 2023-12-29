Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Friday assented to the 2024 budget.

The state assembly passed the budget estimate on Thursday.

The budget tagged ‘Budget of Infrastructure, Development, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation’, has a total sum of 225 billion naira, with 110 billion naira allocated for recurrent expenditure, representing 48.9 per cent of the total sum, while the capital head is 115 billion naira, which represents 51.1% of total budget sum

Signing the budget, Governor Alia said the budget has a deficit financing of N34 billion, representing 15.3 per cent of the total budget sum.

He further said that the 2024 budget marks a significant journey towards the progress and prospects of the state.

The governor added that it is a strategic development plan for a greater Benue that will be implemented with clear and unwavering commitment.

According to the governor, “It is a road map that will chart the course for the economy to flourish and enjoyment of life for the citizenry.

We are determined to enhance accessibility for citizens; it is a beckon of hope for job creation and a resilient economy.

“We intend to stimulate the economy in small and medium businesses and virgin industry, create a conducive environment for economic growth, and address poverty. It is a comprehensive approach to poverty that focuses on the well-being of the people.

“As we embark on the implementation, we must do so by turning the plan into tangible results, as it serves as a catalyst for a brighter tomorrow. Benue State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…