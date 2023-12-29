No fewer than four people were killed, while 39 others were kidnapped, when bloodthirsty bandits invaded Kuduru, the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Garam and Azu, two communities under Niger State.

On Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded the Garam community, which is a five-minute drive from Bwari, killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God while kidnapping 13 other people.

On Thursday, December 28, bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 people.

Also on Friday, December 29, bandits invaded Azu, killing three people and kidnapping eight others.

A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs Juliana, said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target.

She stated, “The bandits entered the wrong house and kidnapped two boys, who later led them to the house of their target.

“When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christians Church of God, in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

It was further gathered that when the wife realised that she had left her six-month-old baby behind, she asked for permission from the bandits to go carry the baby, and she was followed back to the house by the only female among the bandits.

However, when the female bandit ran out of patience, she left the woman, joined the others, and went with the other kidnapped persons, who were 13 in number.”

The pastor’s wife, it was gathered, is a teacher in one of the government secondary schools in Bwari.

Another eyewitness said the bandits made their way to the house of military personnel, asking for his rifle and uniform from the wife.

“The wife told them that her husband was on duty. They, however, kidnapped two of his children.”

The eyewitness added that 13 people were kidnapped, while a five-year-old boy of the Redeemed Pastor who was killed was abandoned by the bandits at the riverside because he couldn’t cross the river.

The boy was rescued by the vigilante, who went on the trail of the bandits.

Efforts to get clarification on what actually happened from the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, since she did not reply to messages sent to her nor pick up calls placed to her.

However, the FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba, on Friday, during a press briefing, rolled out the successes recorded by the Command from the 1st day of December 2023 till date.

He said, “You will recall that on November 28, 2023, which is exactly one (1) month today, the command recorded the following successes: Total number of one-chance suspects arrested: 11; total number of suspected kidnappers or informants arrested: 7; total number of stolen vehicles recovered: 3; total number of firearms recovered: 5; total number of ammunition recovered: 3; total number of kidnappers neutralised: 1; total number of suspects paraded: 43.

“From the 1st of December till date, the Command recorded the following: Total number of one-chance suspects arrested: 9; total number of stolen vehicles recovered: 5; total number of firearms recovered: 5; total number of armed robbery suspects arrested: 12; total number of rape suspects: 2; total number of ammunition recovered: 12. The total number of suspects paraded was 23.

“Based on the above analysis, you will agree with me that the crime rate in the Federal Capital Territory has dropped immensely,” he added.

