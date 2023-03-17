Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried the rise in the use of hate speech across the country by politicians seeking political patronage.

This, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed said in a statement on Friday has led to ethnic and religious sentiments being used to create division, fear, and hatred among different groups.

The statement said the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) stated this in Abuja ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls slated for March 18.

Ojukwu lamented that this menace has crept into places of worship where religious leaders have joined the unholy enterprise of spreading hate speeches.

The NHRC boss noted that the use and misuse of social media to spread ethnic and religious hate-laced messages is also worrisome, with far-reaching and complex implications, adding that the incidents can lead to violence and tension between different religious and ethnic groups, disrupt social, cultural, and religious harmony and affect rights to associate, assemble, freedom of movement, and the right to live in any part of the country.

He also warned that this situation can lead to a breakdown of law and order, increasing vulnerabilities and risks, including death, internal displacements, kidnapping, drug use, recruitment into terrorist activities and other forms of human rights and humanitarian concerns.

Ojukwu reiterated that Nigeria is a party to regional and international human rights instruments that reinforce and guarantee everyone’s right to association, assembly, residence, expression, freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“The Commission affirms that Sections 38 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) protect these rights. In addition, the Nigeria’s Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 criminalizes the use of the internet to send offensive messages or post messages that are intended to cause harm, fear, or distress. Individuals who engage in hate speech online can face severe consequences”, he pointed out.

Ojukwu called on the government to take all steps to reaffirm its commitment to the secular nature of the Nigerian State under section 10 of the Constitution.

“It should protect all persons from the violation of their right to freedom of residence, association, assembly, political party, or association of choice, freedom of thought, conscience and religion while also protecting everyone’s right to participate in elections and vote for candidates of their choice anywhere in the country,” he said.

The Chief Human Rights officer of Nigeria urged all persons involved to take urgent steps to stop these divisive tendencies as the Commission is concerned about the impact this can have on the 2023 General elections and beyond.





“It is therefore imperative that we address this urgently, because disseminating ideas that project the supremacy of one tribe or religion over another or incite violence on one religion or tribe against others constitute a crime and violate the 2022 Electoral Act,” he added.

