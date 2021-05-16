Dare Adeboye: Muoka consoles Adeboye

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has commiserated with the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Oluwadamilare, who was laid to rest on May 11.

Muoka, stated this in a press release through his Director, Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, adding that all true believers felt the pain of the demise of the young cleric, who was a co-worker in God’s vineyard, praying that God will abide with the family and members of RCCG.

“We understand how difficult it is to bear the loss of a loved one, but we want you to take consolation in the fact that there is life after death and God being with you, the fortitude to bear the pain is assured.

“All true believers felt the pain, given the fact that a good soldier in the army of the Lord, of which we are among the conscripted, is no longer physically present in spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we are consoled by the fact that we shall meet again, to part no more,” he said.

“In his exhortation to all believers, Apostle Muoka asserts to the Thessalonians, “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him” (1Thess. 4:14). Brethren, this should be enough for our consolation. May the joy of the Lord be your strength and comfort all of you during this difficult time in Jesus’ name,” Muoka added.

