You might be surprised to know that even the least expected food products contain a lot of sugar. Most manufacturers, in a bid of preserving their products and adding flavour to it, add more sugar to the goods. This added sugar, when excessively consumed, causes great damage to the body, especially the heart. To live a healthy life, you must avoid excessive consumption of carbonated drinks, junk food, and other sugar-related food that could tamper with your health.

This is why it is advisable to consume natural plants and fruits that supply the body with adequate sugar, which when properly digested, offers a consistent supply of energy to your bones.

It is no longer news that excess consumption of sugar causes diabetes, but you need to be aware of the other great damage it does to your body system. This article will enlighten you on the dangers of consuming excess sugar in order for you to take proper measures to avoid it.

1. It causes a high risk of heart disease

The heart is the main organ in the body that powers all the activities in your body system. Once there is a threat to the proper functioning of the heart, you should know that it isn’t a good one.

Consuming foods that have a huge effect on your blood sugar level makes you prone to various heart diseases.

2. It causes excess weight gain

Sugar leads to excess or increased weight gain. Consuming excess juices, carbonated drinks, junk food and processed food to reduce hunger allows for more weight gain. If it is not properly watched, it could lead to obesity. Obesity is the main reason for heart diseases.

Feeding excessively on sugary foods allows carbs and unhealthy fats to accumulate in the body, which allows you to weigh more. Eating healthy prevents weight gain.

3. It causes tooth decay

This is the most basic damage sugar does to your health. Most oral care advertisements warn the public of feeding excessively on sugary food. This is because sugar damages your oral cavity more than any other food. The excruciating pain that comes with tooth decay is usually unbearable so you need to avoid having this unpleasant experience by cutting down on sugary foods.

4. It causes ageing

Excess sugar in your body produces compounds that play a great role in creating wrinkles. Wrinkles are obvious signs of ageing. These compounds are referred to as Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs). These compounds cause your skin to age, even at a young age when you have unhealthy diets that have high sugar content. This is because they damage your collagen and elastin, which are meant to protect your skin. Collagen and elastin make your skin fresh and firm.

Once AGEs damage the collagen and elastin your skin needs, your skin loses its firmness and youthful appearance. Therefore, to have a fresh and firm skin, you need to reduce your excessive intake of carbs and sugary foods.





5. Excess sugar drains your energy

Little do you know that consuming foods that have added sugar increases your blood sugar level. The spike in your blood sugar and insulin level allows a crash later on because the sugar lacks other necessary nutrients like fiber, protein, or fat. This unbalanced blood sugar swings drains your energy and also makes you experience headaches, fatigue and mood swings.

You can prevent this by your sugary meals with protein, fiber, or fat to create a balance and also for a consistent energy level.

