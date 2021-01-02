Dame Okowa receives first baby, pays N1.13m medical bill for Patients

First lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa has presented gift and offered prayers to the first baby born in Delta State on January 1, 2021.

Making the presentation at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, the governor’s wife expressed joy seeing the first baby of the year.

She said the year 2021 was a special year even as she appreciated God for keeping everyone alive to see the New Year.

She prayed for God’s blessing to rest upon the family of the child who was delivered at 12.15am.

She commended the doctors and nurses who laboured for the delivery of the child and other children who were born on January

Father of the baby, Emeka Ogwu, said he felt very great for the delivery of his first baby after four years of marriage and the special visit of the governor’s wife.

Mr Ogwu, a business man, said: “I feel very great and happy. My wife and baby are alive and healthy. We have been married for four years before the baby came. This is our first child.

“I feel great and appreciate the governor’s wife for coming to see us. I also see that the structures in the hospital are wonderful. Here is a better place than what we have outside. We need more of this in the state,” Mr. Ogwu said.

Mother of the baby, Mrs Mercy Ogwu-Ogbeta, a lecturer at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka was also full of joy.

In a similar development, Dame Okowo in the spirit of the yuletide paid N1.139million for the hospital bill of 11 patients at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Making the presentation of the cash to the Chief Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, Dame Okowa thanked God for using 05 Initiative, her pet project to meet the need of many people in the state.

She said with the payment, the freedom of the patients had started.

In response to the gesture of the governor’s wife, Chief Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Osiatuma said since the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa came into power, the wife has never discriminated against federal or state hospitals in her effort to meet the health needs of the people of Delta State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE