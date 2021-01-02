Amotekun arrests 10 suspects across Oyo during festive period

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested 10 suspects across Oyo State during the festive period.

According to a statement by the Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd), all the suspects arrested had been handed over to the police across the divisions in the state.

Olayanju said four suspects were arrested in Oyo after he personally led operatives on a patrol across the town.

The Amotekun boss said the suspects were fond on creating roadblocks in parts of Oyo West to extort and rob innocent residents of the town.

He said three suspects were arrested at Ibadan North West Local Government Area of the state for robbery, while three suspects were arrested in Odo Ona Kekere, Olomi and Ido council areas.

Olayanju said the suspects would be prosecuted by the police for the offences committed.

The Amotekun boss said the agency work continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

