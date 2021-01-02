Cleric, two others killed in Kaduna as security personnel arrest five

Three persons including a cleric have been killed in Kaduna, while security personnel have arrested five persons in connection with the murder.

It was gathered that the armed bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and killed one Danleeman Isah, the Chief Imam of the village.

This was contained in a security update issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday.

The statement said, ‘the bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence, and in what appears to be a pre-meditated murder, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

”The murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of the citizenry by bandits.

In a similar incident, one Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru local government, was also kidnapped and killed by armed bandits in October 2020 for his advocacy against killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

”Also, Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman was shot by bandits at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government, leaving him with bullet wounds.

”In another development, security agencies have reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr Yohanna Abu, by a gang of kidnappers.”

According to the report, the gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a local government area late on Friday night, and abducted Mr Abu along with another resident Mr Charles Audu.

A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at both reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE