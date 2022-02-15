Cyber information: ICASA challenges IT firms on cybersecurity

Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security (ISACA), has risen to elevate the millennium development goals eight and nine to promote and ensure secured industry in the Nigerian economy.

Goals eight, focused on evolving a decent work and economic growth while goal nine, strived to promote industry innovation and infrastructure in an economy.

Addressing the media in Abuja, President of Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security (ISACA), Emmanuel Omoke said the organisation was in Nigeria to engender peer review and competition among notable individuals and organisations in Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity.

He said the organisation has been in the forefront of promoting the development and education of IT Security, Governance, Assurance, Risk and Control globally.

ISACA Abuja Chapter has been recognised by ISACA at the global level as a front runner in growing the professional association in Nigeria.

Omoke maintained that the cyber security can be improved as the organisation serve as a veritable barometer for assessing positive contributions to the growth and development of Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity.

He noted that while it was important to Communicate the many dividends of Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity, IT firms must continue to service their firms against infiltration of any kind.

He called on stakeholders to ensure that CEOs, policy makers, opinion leaders, journalists and civil society groups are galvanized to play advocacy roles in generating support for ISACA and its mission in Nigeria.

It noted that as part of efforts to promote positive competition among IT firms, ICASA would present awards in various categories to respective individuals and organisations to drive cyber security in Nigeria as part of its mission.

