The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Zone D, Bauchi has declared that its operatives have arrested and seized 216 kgs of Pangolin scales worth the sum of N432m.

The disclosure was made by the Controller FOU Zone D, Bauchi DC JO Adelaja while briefing Journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

According to him, Acting on credible intelligence, a Team of operatives raided a makeshift shop at a Motor Park along Sangere-Yola Axis, Adamawa State on Thursday 11 May 2023 and evacuated Four sacks and small One sack of Pangolin scales.

He explained that the evacuated sacks of Pangolin scales weighed to be a total of 216 Kg with a total duty paid value of N432,000,000.

“These seized items contravened provisions of section 63 of Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria 2004,” he said.

The Controller, DC JO Adelaja further warns, that his Officers and Men will not leave any Stone unturned in combating the menace of illegal wildlife trade.

The Public Relations Officer, FOU Zone D’, Umar Abdullahi while briefing the press said that it is important for the public to understand that illegal wildlife trade is contrary to the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) especially items on appendix I where Pangolin falls under.

