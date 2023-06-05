Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state on Monday directed that the workdays of public workers be reduced from five days to three days per week.

The State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole announced the directive in Ilorin, saying that the state government approved the reduction as a temporary palliative measure to bring some ease to workers following the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government.

Mrs Oluwole directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.

The Head of Service, however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of the governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.

