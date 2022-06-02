Cumbersome port processes, poor infrastructure affecting AfCFTA implementation — NSC

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said that one of the challenges with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is that the Nigerian shippers have poor knowledge of the content of the agreement. This is even as the NSC identified cumbersome port processes and procedures, and poor infrastructure as other challenges confronting AfCFTA implementation in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos recently, NSC’s Export Desk Officer, Juliana Saka said that the council had commenced sensitisation, especially at the borders post, to encourage more women and youths to go into exportation.

Saka also said that most shippers still preferred an analogue system of trade to automation, noting that automation was faster, safer and more convenient.

“One of the challenges is the poor knowledge of shippers on the content of AfCFTA. We have done sensitisation. We are even thinking of taking it to their doorsteps, having it at these border centres, to encourage our women and even youths to go into export. Knowledge is key.

“We also look at the poor infrastructure which we have already talked about. It is one of the challenges that are discouraging shippers who would like to export fully.

“Then, there are cumbersome ports processes and procedures. There is also absence of the National Single Window. We need that one-stop-shop that will stop this delay because any delay in shipping is costly,” she said.

Saka also complained about numerous checkpoints by some government agencies at the border corridors.

“There are things we can do to make things work. One of them is the speedy development of the rail project to facilitate cargo movements,” she added