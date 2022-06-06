Cult members, drugs suppliers arrested by police, drugs recovered in Lagos

Two leaders of two separate cult groups, two illicit drug suppliers and ten others in the Agege area of Lagos State have been arrested by the police in Lagos State during raids on criminal hideouts.

The police also recovered a large number of illicit drugs, a rifle butt, police vest, pepper spray, a knife, a machete, and hard drugs amongst others from the arrested suspects.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the arrest in a statement signed by him and made available to Tribune Online on Monday, said that the cultists were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Hundeyin said, “Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two leaders of rival cult gangs and ten others over the incessant cult and gang wars plaguing Agege and environs.”

The police PRO added that “The arrest of the fourteen suspects is part of a series of efforts by the Lagos State Police Command to improve the security situation in Agege and the state at large.”

Hundeyin noted that “The leaders of the rival cult gangs arrested are: Rasheed Abdulateef, popularly known as Adagun aged 25 and Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Yaba aged 29.”





“Other suspects arrested include Daramola Idowu, Anjorin Lateef, Akeem Odusanya, Sulayman Odusanya, Alasela Olamilekan, Apelogun Elijah, Musa Mali, Moses Sunday, Isiaka Hassan and Musa Thairu.

According to the police image maker “The suspects were arrested in sting operations spanning two weeks led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.”

“The arrest of the two rival gang leaders, Adagun and Yaba, along with their gang members followed sustained and diligent intelligence gathering within Agege communities.”

The police revealed that ” Recovered from Adagun are a rifle butt, police vest, pepper spray, a knife, machete, hard drugs amongst others.”

“Furthermore, two other suspects, Monday Okezie aged 36 and Oluwasegun Oladipupo aged 32, notorious for supplying hard drugs to the gangs were arrested with large quantities of codeine, tramadol and Rohypnol; and have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).”

Hundeyin also said that “The remainder of the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations and eventual prosecution. ”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, FDC has assured the people of Agege in particular and Lagos State in general that the Command will continue to combat cultism and related crimes towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

