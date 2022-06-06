Finally, Nigeria Air obtains air transport license

After so many controversies, the much talked about the national carrier, Nigeria Air, has finally received its Air Transport Licence (ATL) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Presenting the certificate to the interim management of Nigeria Air led by Captain Dapo Olumide in Abuja on Monday, the director-general of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu said that ATL was a prerequisite for the airline to acquire Air Operation Certificate (AOC) to start operating.

While reiterating that the regulatory agency would always work and support all operators currently existing and aspiring in the industry to get necessary documents after meeting all the requirements, Nuhu declared: “This ATL has gone through all the processes. So, at this point in time, I will like to do the presentation. We look forward to the fulfilment of the AOC process so that we can hand over the AOC certificate to you.

“As the regulator, we work with operators. That is a goal to promote the growth of the industry. It is important to have strong airlines in Nigeria in view of the Single African Transport Market. Also, in view of Africa Continental Free Trade Area which can make a significant contribution to the growth of Nigerian economy.”

According to Nuhu, Nigeria stood to get the best from the African Union Agenda 2063 Air programme is one of the largest markets in Africa even as he said participating in the Single Africa Air Transport Market as a nation would increase Gross Domestic Products (GDPs).

Commenting on the development, the Acting Chief Executive, Nigeria Air, Mr Olumide, thanked NCAA for the good job executed leading to present ATL to Nigeria Air promising that his team would definitely double efforts in order to fulfil all necessary processes to receive the AOC certificate from NCAA to start flying.

Olumide declared: “We already have aircraft identified because that is one of the requirements for the NCAA. We are waiting for the terms of the agreement with the Provider of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

“What we need now is to go through stages to get AOC certificate from NCAA. No magic in the process. It is not something that can be issued because they like your face.

“When you have an AOC and ATL, you can commence commercial scheduled operations. The date to start operation is largely based on the process one is following to get the AOC certificate,” he said.

The new national carrier is expected to take off in July 2022 making it 19 years after the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways was controversially liquidated by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo government.