Cuddle Realty to extend Abuja, African countries, launch mobile app

Cuddle Realty has unveiled plans to launch its mobile app, building upon its achievements over the last month of launch.

The tech firm launched its website in May and has stated it has attracted interest, investment opportunities and traffic from people, hence, the plan to bring on board the app.

It also stated that it plans to expand to Abuja and notable African countries.

Recounting its progress, Chief Marketing Officer, Fabian George stated that it has been able to bring on board 284 people in just about one month of starting out.

He said, “It has gotten a lot of progress so far. We have listed three properties since we launched. We have gotten about two hundred and eighty-four people on our platform. We have gotten investment opportunities from FCMB that are still pending. We have gotten partnerships and collaborations with some people that we are also still reviewing. Cuddle has gotten a lot of exciting progress. On the day of our launch, we had about 10,000 people on our website. We have gotten massive progress.

Corroborating, Omowunmi Victoria, a co-founder stated, “We are looking at expanding to other cities. Abuja is one of our primary cities. We are also looking at expanding to some nations, some other African nations.

“Let it also be noted that we launched is a MVP: Minimum Viable Product. We intended initially to use an app but we decided to first test the web app instead of the mobile app and see what it holds. So from the web app we launched, it is like MVP. So we have seen a whole lot of things. Our primary launch for the mobile app is around that September period, so it will make it easier, faster and effective for people to manage their property portfolio with cuddle.”

On his part, the CEO, John Igbinosa revealed that Cuddle Realty, on its own, is also bringing on board two initiatives: the monopoly game and ambassadors narrative.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On our own, we have the monoplane game and ambassadors narrative to unfold. The monopoly game is in line with our passion for the next generation. We want to redefine what people know about money and financial literacy. A lot of our young people, we are losing them to cybercrime, illegal means to make money, and that is why we are partnering with Go Learn. To redefine what it means to truly make money, and make it legitimately, especially through real estate acquisition.

“The ambassadors narrative, on the other hand, entails us spreading this mandate of reaching out to people, financial literacy, helping people secure property for as low as 20,000. We want them to work with us. We have trained some people over the past three weeks. We have taught them what Cuddle is all about. And we want to inaugurate them as our ambassadors,” Igbinosa said.