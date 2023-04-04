Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

The Cross River State Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has congratulated World Health Organization (WHO) at Seventy-Five.

The World Health Organization (WHO) commemorates 75 years of active service in promoting public health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable.

With a view to attaining the highest level of health and well-being, the Cross River State Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is participating in a week-long commemorative activity to drive home the message of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Cross River State NHIA office was among several stakeholders who joined the Road Walk awareness programme organized by WHO on Saturday,1st April 2023.

The solidarity road walks with WHO demonstrated NHIA’s resolve in supporting WHO action and initiatives on health for all citizens.

In an official congratulatory goodwill statement to the State Coordinator of the WHO, signed by the Cross River State NHIA State Coordinator, Mr. Stanley Effah.

He resonated with the message of UHC within the Health Insurance Under One Roof platform and the ten-year strategic plan of NHIA to accelerate the drive towards actualizing UHC in Nigeria by 2030.

He also highlighted several opportunities within the NHIA as a means for financial access to quality healthcare, citing the GIFSHIP flagship programme of the NHIA as one of the game changers towards financial inclusivity towards attaining UHC.

The State Coordinator, NHIA Cross River State further assured that the mandate and vision of the Director General / CEO of NHIA, Professor Nasir M. Sambo, towards UHC would be vigorously pursued, even as he called for cooperation among stakeholders in the State.

While welcoming the prospect of a strong partnership and collaboration between WHO and NHIA, he solicited additional commitments from key stakeholders in the Cross River State health insurance eco-system towards the smooth operationalization of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund(BHCPF).