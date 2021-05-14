Cross River JUSUN knocks Accountant-General, Attorney-General, Auditor-General over prolonged strike

The Chairman of Cross River State chapter of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Asanya Ebong, has accused the Attorney-General, the Accountant-General and the Auditor-General of the Federation of being responsible for the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the members of the union across the nation.

Ebong, who spoke with journalists in Calabar on Friday, condemned the positions of the three top government functionaries, saying that their failure to implement the Executive Order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari and respect the 1999 constitution as amended, necessitated the strike.

He accused the government functionaries of the role they played in not enforcing President Buhari’s directive, stating that such action was disrespectful to the office of the President and called for the officials to be sanctioned or forced to resign honourably.

“The strike we have embarked upon is to inform Nigerians that they are practising selective justice and selective respect to the law. We all know that any other arrangement or law that is not consistent with that constitution to the extent of such inconsistency is null and void,” Ebony said.

According to him, JUSUN was “agitating for the respect of that ground norms, the respect of the constitution which is why we are on strike, just like every other right-thinking Nigerian would want to do, they are voiceless people, people we think by this strike are suffering, we are fighting for the liberation for tomorrow”.

He noted that though the strike action had brought hardship on members of the union, “all these show that there is still darkness and at the end of the tunnel, there is light.”

