Two killed, car burnt as hoodlums attack man’s residence in Osun

Two persons were on Friday killed by a group of hoodlums who invaded the residence of a middle-aged man, Wakili Olayiwola, at Arulogun area of Ede in Osun State.

The hoodlums, said to be armed with guns, cutlasses and other weapons, rained bullets on the building of their victim and set his Toyota Corolla car on fire.

The names of the deceased, according to the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, were given as Rilwan Kareem of Oke Bode in Ede and one Taofeek of Arunlogun area in the town.

The police spokesperson, in a statement in Osogbo, explained that though the hoodlums succeeded in setting the vehicle ablaze, they were prevented from setting the building ablaze by the police who acted promptly.

According to her: “Attempt was made by the hoodlums to raze the building but on sighting the detectives, they tried to escape into various directions and were pursued towards Bode area of the town.”

Opalola also gave the names of those arrested as Sulaiman Babatunde, Saka Taofeek, Raimi Saheed, Akinloye Quwiyu and Sadiq Alatise, adding that they killed two persons whose corpses had been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.

Among the weapons said to have been recovered from them included a single-barreled

gun, one dane gun, eight expended bullets, axes, cutlasses, charms, five motorcycles and 48 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.