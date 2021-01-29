Cross River govt to evacuate 12MW of power daily to Calabar metropolis

The Cross River State government is set to commence distribution of 12MW of power to residents of Calabar metropolis.

In no distant time, power outage in Calabar Metropolitan cities may as well go with the plague of the year 2020 as the government is set to begin evacuation of power from its power plant at Parliamentary Extension axis of the city.

Governor Ben Ayade has abandoned the project since after completion for about two years now, without transmission.

When functional, the plant could boost power infrastructure in the state and rejig local industries and SME’s in view of productivity, cost and efficiency.

Cross River State Commissioner for Power, Hon Victor Agwu, while speaking to newsmen today revealed that all was set for the evacuation of 12MW of power daily from the plant to Calabar Metropolis.

“His Excellency gave us the mandate to make sure that Cross Riverians enjoy steady power supply and we have been working on this for quite some time.

“For the first phase, we are evacuating 12mw of power daily, this 12mw will be shared equally with 6MW going for the peak periods and the other 6mw going for the off-peak periods.”

Agwu added that “the objective is to ensure that residents enjoy constant power supply all through the year.”

The governor, he said, has mandated the Ministry of Power and the state Electrification Agency to work with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to evacuate power from the power plant to the metropolitan space of the city.

Director General State Electrification Agency (SEA), Stanley Nsemo, Congratulated Governor Ayade on his achievements in the power sector particularly the injection of over 20mw of power into the national grid.

“I will like to congratulate His Excellency for his tremendous achievements in the power sector, his steadfastness and dedication to the course of improving the quality of power supply in Calabar has been top-notch and I am glad that today all the work that has been put in is beginning to pay off, the DG said.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…CrossRiver evacuate 12MW power

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…CrossRiver evacuate 12MW power, CrossRiver evacuate 12MW power

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE