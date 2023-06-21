Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reiterated his commitment to ensuring civil servants in the state have a decent working environment.

Addressing staff of the Governor’s office during an interactive session, on Tuesday in Calabar, Otu decried the deplorable state of the complex, while disclosing his resolve to immediately remodel the complex and turn it into a 21st-century smart office within his first 100 days in office.

While reiterating that the state deserved a brand new complex, the governor said that due to competing demands and lean resources, he would remodel the existing structure to serve the demands of the 21st Century.

“The edifice that we have now has served several administrations and just because of time, we will not be able to do the things we are supposed to do but will do what we can to make it conducive for me and all of you the staff.

“I am looking for a space where the staff could be accommodated so that at least they can renovate this edifice to a 21st Century smart office in line with current realities. If we can get a place, I think all of us will be involved so that they can start the renovation of this office very quickly.

“It is one of those projects that we are targeting, though I don’t believe in 100 days in office, for the 100 days in office that we will be doing,” the governor said.

Reacting to the issue of welfare, the governor, who said that he was aware of the untold hardship civil servants were facing due to the subsidy removal and the consequent hike in the price of fuel, disclosed that plans were on the way to introduce measures that would cushion the effects on their livelihoods.

While pleading for the loyalty and cooperation of the civil servants, Otu advised them to demonstrate greater commitment and dedication for effective and efficient service delivery.

On his part, the deputy governor, Peter Odey, commended the governor for his bold initiative at upgrading the working environment as well as enhancing the welfare package for workers in the state and urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh, applauded the governor for meeting the staff, stressing that such a gesture had not been recorded in the office for over a decade.

Owan-Enoh informed the governor that the staff were eagerly waiting to experience the promised season of sweetness and assured the governor of their cooperation, loyalty, and prompt service delivery at all times.