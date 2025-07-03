2027: Gov Otu promises 96% of Cross River votes for Tinubu

In a passionate and wide-ranging address delivered at a rain-soaked yet jubilant endorsement rally, the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on Wednesday declared overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising the President a resounding 96% of votes from the state in the next general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the President, who was endorsed by the people of Cross River State, particularly from the southern region, the Governor expressed profound gratitude for the turnout despite the inclement weather. “Even in this terrible weather, you came out in numbers. That shows the love and faith you have in this government,” he stated.

Describing himself as “a messenger” and “servant of the people,” the Governor recounted his administration’s strides across various sectors, affirming that Cross River State had transitioned from relative obscurity to a hub of economic promise, social cohesion, and infrastructural transformation.

“We enlisted 13 dramatic areas of intervention when we assumed office. Today, I can say we’ve laid a solid economic foundation. Our GDP has risen, productivity levels are higher, and Cross River is now a destination of choice for investment and national conferences,” the Governor said.

He further emphasized security improvements, highlighting the disbandment of over 16 militant camps and the success of the state’s amnesty programme. “Today, only one camp remains, and its deadline has passed. By this month, no criminal camp will exist in Cross River State,” he affirmed.

On tourism, the Governor announced that the upcoming December carnival would mark a grand 20-year celebration, promising it would be the biggest the state has ever hosted. “The whole world is coming to Cross River this December,” he said.

The Governor also hinted at key federal support in agriculture, noting that the state’s programmes are now aligned with national objectives and have the potential to feed not only the region but the entire country.

Addressing challenges, he appealed for patience and understanding, especially from close associates who may feel neglected. “This burden is heavy. Running a state is hard; running 36 is harder. That’s why I say, give Mr. President time. Watch what he will do,” he noted.

He paid tribute to northern leaders for initiating his endorsement and thanked all zones—North, Central, and South—for uniting behind his vision. “Today, I represent every part of Cross River State—old, young, men, women, physically challenged, and market women. Together, we are delivering.”

He also took time to commend his wife, the First Lady, for her humanitarian efforts, saying, “There couldn’t have been a better pair.”

The Governor ended his speech on a spiritual and emotional note, calling for continued prayers and expressing hope for a better tomorrow. “Your situation must change. Whether the devil likes it or not, tomorrow shall be greater,” he declared.

Security operatives, cultural groups, support groups, bikers, civil servants, and thousands of residents were in attendance, with the rain failing to dampen the charged atmosphere of solidarity and hope.

The endorsement, initiated by the Cross River South Consultative Forum, marks a significant political milestone for President Tinubu ahead of the next electoral season, reaffirming his stronghold in Cross River State.

