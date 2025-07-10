Atiku biggest problem of PDP — Party’s ex-legal adviser

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Turakin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as the primary problem of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Legal Adviser of the PDP, Jacob Mark, made this assertion on Thursday during an appearance on the Arise TV Morning Show.

He said the former Vice President has refused to play the fatherly role expected of him, given his wealth of experience and large following within the party. Instead, he has been jumping from one political party to another, which has become characteristic of him.

“The bigger problem of the PDP is Atiku Abubakar,” Mark stated.

ALSO READ: Imo PDP dismisses coalition talks rumour

Mark noted that barely two years into the current administration elected in 2023, some politicians have already started talking about the next election instead of holding the president accountable and pushing for good governance.

He stressed that the focus should be on governance and tangible deliverables for the Nigerian people, warning that early conversations about presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 election are a distraction.

His words:

“The entire political discourse is now about the next election. And for me, it is absurd. Nobody is talking about governance. Nobody is talking about the people who voted. Nobody is discussing the plight of Nigerians on the streets. We’re already talking about the next election.

“And for me, that’s troubling. The ruling party doesn’t care. It’s having a free day. It says whatever it wants because the opposition is distracted. It has lost its power. Nobody is questioning the kind of things happening in government.

“No wonder implementation is unchecked. No wonder the economy is in disarray. No wonder civil servants are living from mouth to hand — not even hand to mouth.

“And nobody is questioning it because we’re two years away from the next election, yet the entire political atmosphere is centered around it.

“It just makes us look ridiculous in the eyes of the world. Elections were held in 2023. Now it’s 2025, and the political class has abdicated its responsibility of delivering democracy’s dividends and is instead focused on the next election. Personally, I don’t even want to discuss who will be the next presidential candidate — not yet.”

He emphasized that the real concern should be whether Nigerians are benefiting from democracy and whether it’s time to reassess how the country is governed.

“Are the people of Nigeria benefiting from the democracy we claim to offer? Or will the political class continue obsessing over elections every cycle? Is that fair to the nation?” he asked.

“I don’t think so. I truly believe we should redirect the national conversation: should Nigeria continue with this version of democracy, or is it time to consider an alternative?”

Mark also said he would support Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the 2027 presidential election — but only if he emerges as the PDP’s candidate.

“But for me, it’s too early to start that discussion. Yes, there are interested persons, but many of them haven’t shown their hands yet because they’re focused on the mandates they currently hold. I respect that. When the time comes, they will step forward, and we will see who is best suited.

“Yes, I know you want to mention Seyi Makinde — I’ll help you with that. If Seyi Makinde comes out and wins the primaries, I will support him. Absolutely. He is younger than most of the others, and I like that.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE