The Cross River State government has dedicated to working together with the Federal Government to tackle the spread of small arms and light weapons.

Speaking in his office during an audience with the management team of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South -South zone, Governor Otu said the partnership is crucial due to the state’s extensive borders, which present significant security challenges.

He stressed on the importance of addressing the issue of small arms proliferation through a combination of economic, social and kinetic strategies.

Otu underscored the need for effective control of small arms and light weapons to ensure the safety and security of the state.

Taking concrete steps to support the initiative, Governor Otu instructed the Commissioner for Lands to allocate land for the construction of a permanent zonal office for the NCCSALW within a week.

Acknowledging Cross River’s designation as the safest state in the country, Governor Otu expressed desire to further enhance security measures.

He demanded improved collaboration and synergy between the national centre and local security agencies to exchange ideas and improve societal safety.

The zonal coordinator of NCCSALW, Major-General Ifiok Obot (retd), highlighted the establishment of the National Centre in May 2021 through an executive directive, adding that the delegation’s visit signifies a significant step towards strengthening efforts to control the spread of small arms and light weapons.

He thanked the state government for being a good host to the zonal centre.

