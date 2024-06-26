Cross River State government has announced plans to clamp down on illegal mining in order to boost revenue from mining operations.

The Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Effiom-Ekaha Otu, in collaboration with the chairman of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Committee (MIREMCO), has extended advocacy campaigns to rural communities to garner local support.

The commissioner emphasised that the primary goal is to block illicit miners while maximising the state revenue generated from legal mining operations and allocate it towards infrastructure development and socioeconomic progress.

During a series of meetings held in Obudu, Akamkpa, Obanliku, Yala, Biase, Obubra and other regions, Otu underscored the economic and environmental harm caused by illicit mining.

He stressed that such actions contravene federal mining regulations and that the state, in cooperation with the Federal Government, plans to prosecute offenders.

Otu highlighted the consequences on agricultural land, water sources and public health due to illicit mining.

He expressed concern over the exploitation of local youths in dangerous mining activities, often leading to injuries or fatalities without any form of compensation.

The commissioner urged traditional leaders, as custodians of the land, to reject offers from illicit miners and report such activities to the concerned authorities.

He assured that legal mining operations, on the other hand, will benefit both the state and local communities by adhering to proper regulations and ensuring fair compensation.

Ibem Uduma from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development encouraged communities to ensure that mining agreements are transparent and involve key stakeholders, including security personnel and government officials.

Also, the state chairman of MIREMCO, Dr. Otu Archibong, stressed the importance of communities verifying government approval for any mineral exploration.

He outlined the requisite legal procedures, such as environmental and social impact assessments, licensing and rehabilitation plans.

Community leaders, including young people have shown support for government’s efforts and promised to work to tackle illegal mining.

They have called on the government to generate job opportunities to help reduce the economic difficulties that encourage illegal mining.

The state government’s plan is to regulate mining activities, protect the environment and raise revenue from legal mining activities.

This extra income will be used to improve infrastructure and promote social and economic progress in Cross River State.

ALSO READ: Gov Yusuf settles Ado Bayero’s daughter’s rent after eviction notice in Lagos