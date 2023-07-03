In an effort to address fuel hoarding, price hikes, and indiscriminate parking of petroleum trucks on major routes, the Cross River State Government has sought the collaboration of security agencies in the state through its Joint Task Force on Petroleum Monitoring.

During separate visits to the Nigerian Navy and the Department of State Services (DSS) in Calabar, Mr Peter Okim, Chairman of the Joint Task Force on Petroleum Monitoring, commended the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state. He appealed for their assistance in combating product diversion and other malpractices in the petroleum sector.

Okim acknowledged the challenges faced but mentioned that the task force had successfully cleared trucks parked along the Murtala Mohammed Highway and convinced marketers to sell products at the regulated price. He stated, “Our next move is to clamp down on marketers hoarding, diverting, or selling products above the regulated price.”

Boniface Okache, the secretary of the team, revealed that the state governor, Bassey Edet Otu, had ordered the closure of petrol stations and related businesses that were sabotaging the government’s efforts to ensure the survival of the people of Cross River amid rising costs of living. He emphasized that any petrol station refusing to sell at the approved price would not be allowed to continue operating.

He added, “However, the government is willing and ready to provide an enabling environment for all businesses to thrive, provided they operate within the guidelines.”

The Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Commodore VB Gbaranwi, and the representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), John Sokoya, welcomed the Joint Task Force and praised them for their achievements thus far. They acknowledged that given the extent of corruption in the sector, a committed and decisive team was required to address the issues.

Expressing satisfaction with the task force’s work, they expressed their willingness and readiness to partner with the Joint Task Force on Petroleum to achieve further success in the state.

