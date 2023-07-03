Residents of Owerri and its environs on Monday stayed away from the streets and markets in compliance with the usual weekly sit-at-home order declared by gunmen.

In the resumed sit-at-home order, shops, markets, motor parks, banks schools were shut down while there were few vehicular movements in and around the state.

The hotel businesses were brought to a halt even as civil servants and public servants in the state could not go to work.

Also, few schools that opened today were later in the day closed while both major roads like Owerri/ Umuahia, Owerri/Port Harcourt road, Owerri/Onitsha road and Owerri/Aba road were empty.

Youths observing their sit-at-home order within their homes converted some of the street roads into football pitches.

The few traders who came out at the popular Ekeukwu Owerri had abandoned their shops and ran away when news of the coming of the Gunmen filtered into their ears.

The same situation occurred last week Monday when traders ran away for their dear life to avoid being harmed.

Recalled that the Gunmen had last week sent in a letter warning traders in the state that they have not been keeping to the Monday sit-at-home order.

In the letter they equally threatened to come for attack if the traders continue to ignore the order.

Our Correspondent who moved around the state equally saw security men at the checkpoints along the Owerri/Aba road, Owerri/Port Harcourt roads busy checking both commercial and private vehicles.

