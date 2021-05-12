Crisis looms in Ogun transportation sector as government plans to take over ‘union business’ from RTEAN, PAM, others

There is a possibility of a fresh crisis in the Ogun State transportation sector following an alleged plan by the state government to take over parks and garages from the various unions in charge.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, during an interview on a radio programme: “DAY BREAK Show” on Rock City 101.9 FM recently, unveiled the plans by the government to regain parks and garages from the unions.

Speaking on Governor Dapo Abiodun’s transportation roadmap, Dairo revealed that the government will soon appoint park operators that will be managing park and garages across the state.

In his words, “we received proposals on daily basis from investors and people who have interest in transportation sector in Ogun State. We are trying to regain our parks and garages from the transport unions.

“Very soon we shall appoint park operators who shall be managing our park and garages across the state.

“We intend to set up bus operating companies that will be running buses business in the state.”

Speaking further, the transport commissioner explained that the government is making effort to have deeper control of daily activities in parks and garages.

He added,” Recently the Indonesian Ambassador declared interest in our transportation sector.

“We have also been talking to other international concerns from various part of the world who have interest in investing in transportation sector in Ogun State.

“We have a lot of companies, local and foreign, that have declared interests in our transportation sector.”

It was gathered that the transport unions such as Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Park Management Services Ltd (PAM), Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Tricycle Owners Riders Association of Nigeria (TORAN), among others may lose the royalty they are getting if the government succeeds in its new plan.

It was further learnt that the new transportation roadmap if implemented might not go down well with the leadership of prominent transport unions as estimated 25,000 ticketing staffs of the unions will be thrown into unemployment market.

A member of one of the unions who pleaded anonymity disclosed that there is panic and anxiety among union members in the state over the state government plans.

He said, “this may lead to crisis in the transportation sector. They can’t just throw us out of the sector and we will not do anything.

“I hope government doesn’t go ahead with this decision to avoid unnecessary crisis in the state.”

Reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Oyejide Sunkanmi, advised Governor Dapo Abiodun to involve union leaders and other critical stakeholders in the transportation sector.

He noted that the involvement of major stakeholders in the implementation of the new transportation roadmap would avert possible crisis that may want to arise in park and garages in the state.

