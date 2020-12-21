Creativity, innovation reasons for huge market acceptance —Xiaomi Nigeria

THE management of smartphone brand, Xiaomi Nigeria has attributed the company’s exploits and its current ranking as the world’s fourth-largest and the youngest Global 500 company of 2019 to creativity, technology and its huge customer loyalty.

Speaking at the launch of its new smartphone offerings, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T, the Marketing Director, Mr. Habeeb Shomoye, stated that since opening its doors to business, in 2010, the smartphone company had been able to endear itself to the nation’s smartphone users through continuous enhancement of its customers experiences.

According to him, the primary focus of the company in the country’s smartphone market was to continually delight the nation’s smartphone users, through its innovative products.

He stated that the new offerings, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T, would enhance the creativity of its users like never before.

“The flagship Mi 10T Pro takes creating and exploring to the next level, with unmatched specs in its class. Mi 10T continues to push boundaries, delivering top-notch experiences for everyone from working professionals, to streaming enthusiasts and mobile gamers,” he added.

He added that the new Mi 10T series offer the users ‘unparalleled experience’, through the 5G facility, which it also offers.

“With the vision of being friends with our users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency,” he added.

