COVID-19: Woman who escaped from isolation centre in Taraba found, sent back to centre

The Taraba State government has announced that Mrs Talatu Idris, the COVID-19 positive patient who had earlier escaped from the state isolation centre had been found and returned to the centre.

Dr Innocent Vakai, Chairman of the Taraba COVID-19 Technical Committee, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital.

The commissioner, who did not disclose how the woman was found, however, said that no suspect was being quarantined at the moment.

He explained that contact tracing had commenced to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He also noted that another round of test would be conducted for those who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 to know their current status on Wednesday.

He explained that the 122 quarantined suspects in the state had earlier been discharged after the 14-day incubation period, warning that the lockdown measure in the state remained.

The commissioner called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious case of COVID-19 to the committee.