Alleged N714.6m fraud: EFCC docks former minister,Turaki, aide, two companies

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arraigned former minister of special duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) over alleged N714, 670, 014.87 fraud.

The former minister during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a 16-count charge.

Arraigned along with the former minister were his special assistant, Sampson Okpetu and two companies, namely, Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.

Turaki was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015. He also served as the Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.

Count one of the charges reads: “That you Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (whilst serving as Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) sometime in January 2015 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did use the sum of N159,104,000 out of the sum of N359, 104,000 released to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs for the purpose of sensitisation and enlightenment of Muslim Youths, knowing that the said sum is proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section (15(3) bf the same Act.”

The former minister pleaded not guilty to all the 16-count charge preferred against him by the anti-graft agency while Okpetu, his special assistant pleaded not guilty to counts 10 to 12. A no guilty plea was also entered for the two companies.

In view of the not guilty pleas, the prosecution counsel, Halifax Shehu prayed the court for a date to commence the trial of Turaki and his co-defendants.

Shehu said the prosecution has lined up nine witnesses for presentation in court on the matter.

Turaki’s defence team, led by Joe Kyari Gadzama, (SAN) alongside four other senior lawyers applied for his bail, urging the court to grant him bail on self-recognition.

Counsel to the second defendant, O.M. Atoyebi, also a senior advocate prayed the court to grant the defendant bail based on self-recognition or on liberal terms in line with the administrative bail granted the defendants by the EFCC.

While not objecting to the bail applications, the prosecution counsel urged the court to grant bail conditions that will ensure the court attendance of the defendants all through the trial.

While granting the bail applications, the trial Judge, Justice Ekwo stated that the terms of the administrative bail granted the defendants by the EFCC were reasonable and adaptable and therefore, adopted them.

He, therefore, ordered that the defendants continued to enjoy the administrative bail condition granted them by the EFCC, adding that the particulars of the EFCC administrative bail be transferred to the Registrar of the court, which included the international passports of the defendants, which are in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

The court also held that the defendants shall not travel out of the court’s jurisdiction without the leave of the court.

In addition to the transfer of his international passport to the court, the second defendant is to produce one surety who must be a Deputy Director on Grade Level 16.

The court thereafter adjourned the matter to June 22, 2020, to commence trial.

