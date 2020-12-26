COVID-19: We lost 20 Doctors in one week — NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has said it lost 20 doctors to complications arising from COVID-19 infection in the last one week.

NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Enema Amodu disclosed this while briefing journalists recently.

He said the deceased included Consultants, Professors and Resident Doctors.

”For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week,” he noted.

He warned that the second wave of the pandemic was more catastrophic due to non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“The world is already facing the second wave of the pandemic and this is so overwhelming.

The second wave is more catastrophic because a lot of people have gone back to their ways of doing things,” Amodu said.

The NMA Chairman, however, appealed to patients to desist from hiding their medical history to ensure the safety of health workers in the country.

‌Amodu said poor knowledge of patient’s medical history exposed some doctors to the pandemic.

“To our patients, as you come to the hospitals, please oblige us. Wear your face masks, tell us the truth about your past medical condition. Stop holding any information back,” he added.

