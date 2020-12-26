Dr Ayodele Oni launches two books: 1)Understanding petroleum (oil&gas) transactions and the Nigerian market. 2) The Nigerian Electricity Market

By Tribune Online

Both books have practical insights from the author’s over 15years advising on both big-ticket and small-cap transactions and also advising DFIs, Regulators etc

The books cover issues on due diligence exercises, acquisition how to, transactional and legal issues in acquisitions, how to reach FIDs, energy transactions, the new gas network code, which almost all GTAs will transition to by end of the year.

They also look at how to plan and resolve energy sector disputes and thoroughly analyze bilateral investment treaties and section 26 of the NIPC Act & 12 of the constitution and looks at the role of umbrella clauses and looks at the P& ID case.

