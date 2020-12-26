Dr Ayodele Oni launches two books: 1)Understanding petroleum (oil&gas) transactions and the Nigerian market. 2) The Nigerian Electricity Market
Both books have practical insights from the author’s over 15years advising on both big-ticket and small-cap transactions and also advising DFIs, Regulators etc
The books cover issues on due diligence exercises, acquisition how to, transactional and legal issues in acquisitions, how to reach FIDs, energy transactions, the new gas network code, which almost all GTAs will transition to by end of the year.
They also look at how to plan and resolve energy sector disputes and thoroughly analyze bilateral investment treaties and section 26 of the NIPC Act & 12 of the constitution and looks at the role of umbrella clauses and looks at the P& ID case.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided