Five University Teaching Hospital health workers among 11 coronavirus cases in Borno

A total of 11 cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far in Borno State.

Out of the 11, five of the positive cases are health workers from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Disclosing this to journalists on Thursday, Commissioner of Health, Dr Kwaya Bura, called on the people of the state to see the lockdown as a measure aimed at protecting them against the scourge.

Dr Kwaya Bura disclosed that 36 contacts have.been identified so far around the recent index case emanating from Biu in southern Borno and they have all been sent to isolation centres.

Responding to questions from reporters, the secretary said that the high powered committee that would be saddled with the task of investigating how COVID 19 came to Borno will be inaugurated next week.

The commissioner called on water and food vendors, health workers, the media, security and all other essential service professionals to come out and render their services accordingly.