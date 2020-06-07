COVID-19: Sokoto govt gets 11 new positive cases from Almajirai

Sokoto State Ministry of Health has on Saturday announced a total number of 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a statement from the official Twitter handle of the ministry which was obtained by our correspondent in the state on Saturday, said the new positive cases came from the Almajirai recently received from Kaduna State.

“Sokoto State Taskforce on COVID-19 received 33 repatriated Almajirai on 4th June 2020 from Zaria, Kaduna State.

“All the 33 almajiris are currently quarantined at State NYSC orientation camp, Wamakko, after collecting their samples on their date of arrival into the state.

“Unfortunately, 11 out of 33 samples collected tested Positive for COVID-19.

The Public particularly Sokoto State people should note that these almajirai had no known contact with their families.”

The statement further disclosed that the state government will collaborate with Kaduna state counterpart to ensure effective contact tracing at the almajiris School in Zaria where these almajirai came from.

Meanwhile, with the additional 11 positive cases, the total number of positive case in the state has now jumped to 126 cases, out of which 101 patients were fully discharged.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 735 out of which 609 turned out to be negative while the total number of casualty remains 14.

The chairman of the state Task Force and Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, while speaking with our correspondent on the development said all the 11 Almajiri’s are in very good and stable condition.

He disclosed that within the next week to 10, there is the hope of total recovering from the virus for them while confirming that the Government will only hand over healthy children back to their parents thereafter.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE