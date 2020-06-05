COVID-19: Sokoto govt discharges last five patients

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story
Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children
Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story
Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara
Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… Read full story