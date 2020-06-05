COVID-19: Sokoto govt discharges last five patients

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Sokoto State government has confirmed the discharged of the remaining five COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, disclosed this on Friday in a press conference at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Quranic and general studies.
Dr Inamme confirmed the discharged of the patients which he said are the last batch of the patient’s from the total number of 115 positive cases in the state.
He said the process followed in the discharge of the last batch of patients from the isolation centres were the latest guidelines which stipulate that a patient can be discharged after 10 days of treatment.
The Commissioner for Health who is also the chairman of the state Tasks Force on COVID-19 confirmed that a total number of 731 samples was collected for tests so far.
The total number of discharged patients so far from the state isolation centres has now moved to 101, while the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state remains 14.
He further gave the breakdown of the affected local governments to be eight (8) out of the total number of twenty-three (23) local governments in the state.
The affected local governments according to the Commissioner includes Wamakko local government with the return of the highest number of a positive case.
This was closely followed by Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Tambuwal, Gwadabawa, Denge-shuni, Gada and Isa local governments respectively.
He said out of the 101 discharged patients so far in the state, only 65 patients completed their 14 days isolation period in the period.
The Commissioner, however, urged the people of the state to continue to respect all the procedure laid down by the health officers.
He described the discharge of the last patients as not the end of the assignment on COVID-19 in the state, saying samples are still being taken for test on a daily basis.

