COVID-19: Reps member calls on FG to include constituents in relief package 

House of Representatives member, representing Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency, Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has called on the federal government to include the indigent people in his constituency in the N20,000 palliative for the poor, saying; “as of today, the people of my constituency are not benefiting.”

Hon. Musa Bagos said; “As a representative of the people, I share in the burden my constituents face and I, therefore, call on the executive to carry out a critical assessment of its intervention so far with a view to doubling efforts on reaching out to deserving citizens with the N20,000 support to the poor from the social intervention being disbursed.”

He described the Coronavirus pandemic as a major challenge to humanity, calling for deliberate planning by the government to put in place measures that can help our economy and the citizenry cope with these challenges.

While urging for transparency and fairness in the distribution of relief package to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Rep member advised against the politicisation of government interventions.

“I have monitored as well as receive information on the ongoing COVID-19 Social Intervention, and as of today, none of the poor in my constituency has received any support from the government in terms of cash or food items.

“We should not allow this palliative efforts to be politicized or remain a mere political statement. We need to build and boost the confidence of people at this period that we all need each other to make it through these difficult and challenging times.

“As members of the National Assembly have contributed their two months’ salary in support of the efforts by the Executive arm of government to alleviate the harsh conditions of citizens. Therefore, our constituents need to be part of those benefiting from the palliative measures,” Hon Musa Bagos said.

Calling on Nigerians, especially residents of Jos South and East Federal Constituency to adhere and abide by the temporary stay at home order by the government, Hon Musa Bagos assure that “the National Assembly will hold the Executive accountable in keeping to their words of reaching out to all poor citizens as they are really in need of our support.”

