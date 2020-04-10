COVID-19 highlights need for healthcare reform, says SGF

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Friday said that the outbreak of the disease has highlighted the need for healthcare reform in Nigeria.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Friday, he said the pandemic had provided both the executive and legislative arms of government the opportunity to critically assess the situation and agree on the reforms in the immediate, medium and long terms.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), for over five hours, the PTF briefed the leadership of the National Assembly as part of the continuing collaboration between the executive and the legislature. The discussion was rich, factual and robust in our national interest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has provided both arms of government the opportunity to significantly assess and agree to reform our public health system in the short, medium and long terms.

“I wish to thank the National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives for their invaluable guidance and commitment to deploy all legislative resources and powers to support the fight against COVID-19 virus.”

Mustapha, reported to have said that his present assignment had opened his eye to the poor state of healthcare in the country, said the statement he made to members of the National Assembly had been taken out of context as he insisted that he was abreast of what obtains in the sector.

The SGF added: “Yesterday, I mentioned at the National Assembly that I became fully aware of the state of our medical system during the execution of this task force assignment.

“It has become clear that this has been taken out of context. I must clarify that I am aware and has indeed been a champion of the reform and transformation of the healthcare system.

“However, this PTF assignment has afforded me the opportunity to dig deeper, interrogate and x-ray the system better.”

While announcing that Nigeria has received 16 tonnes of equipment to fight the disease, the PTF chairman reiterated that the Chinese doctors who arrived the country recently have been quarantined and will not have direct contact with patients.

He said their role would be advisory as they will also maintain the equipment they brought in with them.

“On Wednesday, 8th April, the Federal Government received 16 tonnes of assorted equipment and materials including face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donated by CCECC. Similarly, the team of experts from China also arrived with the equipment.

“I wish to reiterate once more that the presence of the Chinese medical professionals is purely advisory and for capacity building especially on the protection of our frontline staff, utilisation as well as maintenance of the equipment that they have brought. They will not directly meet or interact with patients while in Nigeria.

“All members of the working team have commenced undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine in Nigeria before they engage in their primary role of providing guidance on usage and deployment of the equipment,” he said.