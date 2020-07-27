COVID-19: PTF extends phase two of eased lockdown by 1 week

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by another one week.

The phase, which came into force on June 30, 2020, was due to expire on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

But speaking at its briefing in Abuja on Monday, the Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said the extension is necessary as the end of phase two coincides with Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He said: “We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced. The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process.

“It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincides with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines to that date.”

Mustapha remarked that the PTF has continued to evaluate the developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide and has “regrettably come to the inevitable conclusion that majority of Nigerians irrespective of status, creed and level of education continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.”

On aviation, he said considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the sector are working hard to fast track reopening of the international airspace.

“Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on inbound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection. Relevant MDAs will be holding further consultations,” he added.

Citing the increasing cases of COVID-19 around the world, Mustapha pointed out that people of 50 years and above are the most at risk of the virus infection in Nigeria as he, therefore, stressed the need for citizens to comply with prescribed protocols.

He explained: “Our analysis has shown that people over 50 years of age especially those with underlying factors remain most at risk. This position is backed by the fact that 65% of fatalities recorded in Nigeria are in this category.

“That brings me to the need to appeal to Nigerians on the need for a change of behaviour and compliance with guidelines and measures put in place. If you do not need to go outside your home, please stay indoors. Avoid large gatherings and observe all the measures.

“In recent times, our risk communication teams have developed messages aimed at resonating very well with different demographic groups. The common string is the message for compliance and the proper wearing of face masks and coverings in public spaces.”

As the nation prepares for the Eid-El Kabir celebration, he urged all Muslims and all Nigerians to continue to observe all measures.

He noted with delight, the increasing number of States that have shelved activities during the Eid-el-Kabir but stilled urge others yet to do so, to follow suit.

Mustapha reminded them that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued Safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 as urge faithfuls to access and disseminate.

The SGF further said: “Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at Area Mosques under prescribed protocols.”

He informed that the PTF is making steady progress in bringing more states within the national network and reporting system.

“This will greatly enhance the outcome of the COVID-19 national response and will be more beneficial to the citizens of those States and the country in general,” he stated.