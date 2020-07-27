Local stock market opens the week bullish by 1.46 per cent

Equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) began on a positive note, gaining 1.46 per cent, following value appreciation on some bellwether stocks like WAPCO, Dangote Cement, Access Bank and 12 others.

Equities investors gained N185.7 billion as the market capitalisation appreciated to N12.93 trillion as against the opening mark of N12.74 trillion.

Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.46 per cent to 24,783.61 basis points. Accordingly, Month-to-Date return was positive at 1.2 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to 7.7 per cent.

However, the market breadth closed on a negative note, recording 19 losers as against 15 gainers.

Mansard Insurance and UAC Properties were the top losers of the day having depreciated by ten per cent respectively, while Unity Bank and WAPCO recorded the largest gains with 9.6 per cent respective gain.

Across sectors, the Banking and Industrial Goods indices recorded gains by 3.7 per cent and 3.3 per cent, while the Oil & Gas, Insurance and Consumer Goods indices recorded losses.

The total volume of trade declined by 2.41 per cent to 169.998 million units, valued at N2.39 billion and exchanged in 4,336 deals. Flour Mills of Nigeria was the most traded stock by volume and value at 30.47 million units and N518.06 million, respectively.